Thanks to the Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Assembly you have the chance to dunk your favorite or least favorite local celebrity this weekend at the 39th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

Dunk your favorite or least favorite local celebrity this weekend at the 39th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival. WTRF Web Manager John Lynch is the first person on the tank this weekend.

Dunking someone is fun, and the money goes to local charity groups.

If Italian food isn’t for you, maybe Greek cuisine is.

Just a few blocks away, St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church is holding its 21st annual Grecian Food Festival in Center Wheeling.

Feed your mind, belly and soul until 9 tonight and tomorrow from 11 am until 9 pm.

It’s opening night for the Strand Preservation Society’s musical production of “The Addam’s Family.”

The curtain rises tonight at 7 in Moundsville.

If you can’t be there tonight, don’t worry the show runs again tomorrow at 7 pm with a matinee performance on Sunday at 2.

Also tonight, in Marshall County, at Benwood Park the EasyStreet Band starts rocking at 7 as a part of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series.

That’s only a fraction of what’s happening this weekend around the Ohio Valley.