Tunes from the ’90s are filling the air thanks to “The Muddle.” M-S-M takes over the stage tonight at 8. Musicians aren’t the only attraction at the annual Saint Michael Parish Community Festival.

The Saint Michael Parish Community Festival runs until 11 o’clock tonight and then resumes tomorrow from 5 pm to 11 pm.

This is the biggest fundraiser for Saint Mike’s School.

Follansbee Community Days happens tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday.

This three-day festival features music, inflatables for the kids& plus more.

See fireworks on Sunday at 11 pm.

The fun happens in the Follansbee Community House parking lot by the city park.

The Cops, Pops, and Community Event is being held tomorrow at Heritage Port in Wheeling.

Participate in community games with members of the Wheeling Police Department, get your face painted, and eat free popsicles from 11 am until 3 pm.

The Market Street Plaza in Wheeling will be the site of the Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, and ice-cold adult beverages Saturday from 3:30 pm until 10.

Proceeds benefit WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

