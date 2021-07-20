Upcoming Events In The Ohio Valley

July Events:
July 20 – Seven South – Warwood Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 7pm
July 21 – Easy Street – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm
July 21 – The Ron Retzer Trio – The Toronto Gazebo, Toronto, OH – 7-9pm
July 21 – Taylor Jo & The Copper Creek Band – Central Park Complex, St. Clairsville, OH – 7 – 9pm
July 22 – House of Soul – Berkman Amphitheater, Steubenville, OH – 7pm
July 22 – Kevin Dennis–Reflections, Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
July 23 – Bill Gordy & The Musical Mercenaries – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7-9pm
July 23 – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV 12pm – Midnight
July 23 – The Ron Retzer Trio – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
July 23 – Seven South – Grand Vue Park – Moundsville, WV – 7pm
July 24 – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV 12pm – Midnight
July 24 – Eli Lambie Duo – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm
July 25 – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV 12pm – 6pm
July 25 – Gage Joseph Band – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm
July 26 – The M-80’s – Follansbee Park, Follansbee, WV – 6-8pm
July 26 – Reflections – Aracoma Park, Mingo Junction, OH – 6pm
July 27 – The Ezra Hamilton Trio – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7pm
July 27 – Mean Mr. Mustard – Central Park Complex, St. Clairsville, OH – 7 – 9pm
July 28 – Hoard & Jones – July 23 – Easy Street – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm
July 28 – Top of WV Arts Council Members Art Show – Martha’s Gallery, Wellsburg, WV
July 28 – Bob Morelli and Nick Fiasco – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
July 29 – The Marcels – Berkman Amphitheater, Steubenville, OH – 7pm
July 29 – Jim Berze – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
July 30 – Steel Casa – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 – 9pm
July 30 – 40+ Band – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
July 30 – Easy Street Band – McMechen Riverfront, McMechen, WV – 7pm
July 31 – Wine Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am – 7pm
July 31 – New Age Adenas – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm
August Events:
Aug 1 – Michael Cleveland – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm
Aug 3 – The M-80’s – Warwood Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 7pm
Aug 3 – Gypsy Cowboys – Central Park Complex, St. Clairsville, OH – 7 – 9pm
Aug 4 – Vince Villanova Big Band – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm
Aug 4 – Steve Dorsey & Kurt Nova – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 5 – Roger Hoard – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 6 – Eli and the Mojo Kings – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm
Aug 6 – MSM – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 – 9pm
Aug 6 – Shania Twin – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
Aug 7 – Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook Off – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – Noon – 6pm
Aug 7 – MSM – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm
Aug 8 – Matt Barranti – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm
Aug 10 – The Gage Joseph Band – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7pm
Aug 11 – Twice As Nice – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm
Aug 11 – Pocket Change – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 12 – The Ron Retzer Trio – North Park, Brilliant Oh – 7:30 to 9:30pm
Aug 12 – Dr. Dan Jones–Kinsey–Dawes – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 13 – Easy Street – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 – 9pm
Aug 13 – The Fantasy’s – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
Aug 13 – Heritage Music BluesFest – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am to Midnight
Aug 13 – Sock Hop/The Grind – Former Brilliant High School Gymnasium, Brilliant, Oh – 8 to 10pm
Aug 14 – Heritage Music BluesFest – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am to Midnight
Aug 14 – Jim Berze – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm
Aug 15 – Heritage Music BluesFest – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am to Midnight
Aug 15 – Joseph Sisters – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm
Aug 17 – Pocket Change – Warwood Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 7pm
Aug 18 – 1170 – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm
Aug 18 – 40+ Band – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 19 – Polkaholics – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 20 – The Joseph Sisters – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm
Aug 20 – Little Loopers – Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 9:30pm
Aug 20 – Taylor Joe & the Copper Creek Band – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 to 9pm
Aug 20 – TBD – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
Aug 21 – Mountaineer Brewfest – the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 4pm to 10pm
Aug 21 – Bob Gaudio – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm
Aug 22 – Damn The Torpedoes – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm
Aug 24 – The Gypsy Cowboys – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7pm
Aug 25 – WSO on the Go – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm
Aug 25 – Jimmy Lee Hook – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 26 – The Ron Retzer Trio – Follansbee Park, Follansbee, WV – 6-8pm
Aug 26 – 40+ Band – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm
Aug 27 – Chrisagis Brothers, Mark Statler, JoAnn Jones – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
Aug 28 – Ohio Valley Pride – the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV, Noon to 10pm
Aug 28 – Chelsea Kedding – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm
Aug 29 – Move Makers – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm
September Events:
Sept 1 – Party Time Polka – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm
Sept 3 – Zane Run – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm
Sept 3 – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta, the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 10am to 5pm
Sept 3 – Seven South – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
Sept 4 – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta, the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 9:30am to 10:30pm
Sept 5 – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta, the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 9:30am to 5pm
Sept 5 – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm
Sept 10 – Vince Villanova Band – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm
Sept 17 – Pocket Change – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm
Sept 24 – Riverfest – New Cumberland, WV
Sept 25 – River Fest – New Cumberland, WV
Sept 27 – Pittsburgh Pastel Art League, Summit Art Gallery, Weirton, WV