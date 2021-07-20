Vet Voices

Upcoming Events In The Ohio Valley

July Events:

July 20 – Seven South – Warwood Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 7pm

July 21 – Easy Street – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm

July 21 – The Ron Retzer Trio – The Toronto Gazebo, Toronto, OH – 7-9pm

July 21 – Taylor Jo & The Copper Creek Band – Central Park Complex, St. Clairsville, OH – 7 – 9pm

July 22 – House of Soul – Berkman Amphitheater, Steubenville, OH – 7pm

July 22 – Kevin Dennis–Reflections, Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

July 23 – Bill Gordy & The Musical Mercenaries – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7-9pm

July 23 – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV 12pm – Midnight

July 23 – The Ron Retzer Trio – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

July 23 – Seven South – Grand Vue Park – Moundsville, WV – 7pm

July 24 – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV 12pm – Midnight

July 24 – Eli Lambie Duo – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm

July 25 – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV 12pm – 6pm

July 25 – Gage Joseph Band – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm

July 26 – The M-80’s – Follansbee Park, Follansbee, WV – 6-8pm

July 26 – Reflections – Aracoma Park, Mingo Junction, OH – 6pm

July 27 – The Ezra Hamilton Trio – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7pm

July 27 – Mean Mr. Mustard – Central Park Complex, St. Clairsville, OH – 7 – 9pm

July 28 – Hoard & Jones – July 23 – Easy Street – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm

July 28 – Top of WV Arts Council Members Art Show – Martha’s Gallery, Wellsburg, WV

July 28 – Bob Morelli and Nick Fiasco – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

July 29 – The Marcels – Berkman Amphitheater, Steubenville, OH – 7pm

July 29 – Jim Berze – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

July 30 – Steel Casa – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 – 9pm

July 30 – 40+ Band – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

July 30 – Easy Street Band – McMechen Riverfront, McMechen, WV – 7pm

July 31 – Wine Festival – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am – 7pm

July 31 – New Age Adenas – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm

August Events:

Aug 1 – Michael Cleveland – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm

Aug 3 – The M-80’s – Warwood Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 7pm

Aug 3 – Gypsy Cowboys – Central Park Complex, St. Clairsville, OH – 7 – 9pm

Aug 4 – Vince Villanova Big Band – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm

Aug 4 – Steve Dorsey & Kurt Nova – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 5 – Roger Hoard – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 6 – Eli and the Mojo Kings – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm

Aug 6 – MSM – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 – 9pm

Aug 6 – Shania Twin – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

Aug 7 – Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook Off – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – Noon – 6pm

Aug 7 – MSM – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm

Aug 8 – Matt Barranti – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm

Aug 10 – The Gage Joseph Band – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7pm

Aug 11 – Twice As Nice – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm

Aug 11 – Pocket Change – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 12 – The Ron Retzer Trio – North Park, Brilliant Oh – 7:30 to 9:30pm

Aug 12 – Dr. Dan Jones–Kinsey–Dawes – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 13 – Easy Street – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 – 9pm

Aug 13 – The Fantasy’s – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

Aug 13 – Heritage Music BluesFest – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am to Midnight

Aug 13 – Sock Hop/The Grind – Former Brilliant High School Gymnasium, Brilliant, Oh – 8 to 10pm

Aug 14 – Heritage Music BluesFest – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am to Midnight

Aug 14 – Jim Berze – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm

Aug 15 – Heritage Music BluesFest – The Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 11am to Midnight

Aug 15 – Joseph Sisters – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm

Aug 17 – Pocket Change – Warwood Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 7pm

Aug 18 – 1170 – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm

Aug 18 – 40+ Band – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 19 – Polkaholics – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 20 – The Joseph Sisters – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm

Aug 20 – Little Loopers – Garden Park, Warwood, WV – 9:30pm

Aug 20 – Taylor Joe & the Copper Creek Band – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7 to 9pm

Aug 20 – TBD – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

Aug 21 – Mountaineer Brewfest – the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 4pm to 10pm

Aug 21 – Bob Gaudio – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm

Aug 22 – Damn The Torpedoes – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm

Aug 24 – The Gypsy Cowboys – Wheeling Park Amphitheatre, Wheeling, WV – 7pm

Aug 25 – WSO on the Go – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm

Aug 25 – Jimmy Lee Hook – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 26 – The Ron Retzer Trio – Follansbee Park, Follansbee, WV – 6-8pm

Aug 26 – 40+ Band – Warren Township Park, Tiltonsville, OH – 7pm

Aug 27 – Chrisagis Brothers, Mark Statler, JoAnn Jones – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

Aug 28 – Ohio Valley Pride – the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV, Noon to 10pm

Aug 28 – Chelsea Kedding – Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV 7 to 10pm

Aug 29 – Move Makers – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm

September Events:

Sept 1 – Party Time Polka – Wheeling Heritage Port, Wheeling, WV- 7pm

Sept 3 – Zane Run – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm

Sept 3 – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta, the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 10am to 5pm

Sept 3 – Seven South – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

Sept 4 – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta, the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 9:30am to 10:30pm

Sept 5 – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta, the Wheeling Waterfront, Wheeling, WV – 9:30am to 5pm

Sept 5 – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, Oglebay, Wheeling, WV – 6-9pm

Sept 10 – Vince Villanova Band – Weirton Event Center, Weirton, WV – 7pm

Sept 17 – Pocket Change – Centre Market, Wheeling, WV – 8-10pm

Sept 24 – Riverfest – New Cumberland, WV

Sept 25 – River Fest – New Cumberland, WV

Sept 27 – Pittsburgh Pastel Art League, Summit Art Gallery, Weirton, WV

