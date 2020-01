WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — One person is dead after a house fire on 328 Township Road 159 in Wells Township last night.

Fire officials told 7News a man and a woman were inside the home when a fire broke out.

The woman was able to escape unharmed.

Both Smithfield VFD and Brilliant Fire Departments were on the scene.

This fire is still under investigation.

