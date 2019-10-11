1 killed in motorcycle accident

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

One man is dead after a motorcycle accident that occurred on Harmon Creek Road in Weirton.

According to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department, this happened around 11 Thursday night.

Officials say 63 year old, Richard Allen was traveling toward U.S. 22 where he lost control and went off the right edge off the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

