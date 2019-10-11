1 killed in motorcycle accident

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

One man is dead after a motorcycle accident that occurred on Harmon Creek Road in Weirton.

According to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department, this happened around 11 Thursday night.

Officials say 63 year old, Richard Allen was traveling toward U.S. 22 where he lost control and went off the right edge off the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter