CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTRF) –

The rape and kidnapping trial of NFL player Josh Sills got under way Monday in Guernsey County.

Sills, an offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, is charged with holding a woman against her will in his vehicle, and forcing her to perform a sex act in December 2019.

The woman was also reportedly strangled and bitten.

Sills is also a former Ohio Valley athlete and WVU Mountaineer. He appeared in one Eagles game this past season, as a reserve.

This is a high profile case. One hundred prospective jurors were called. They had to hold jury selection in a large venue, at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center.

Many of the prospective jurors said they knew Sills from Meadowbrook High School, where he played football.



A surprising number of prospective jurors said they also know Josh Sills.



One man was on the coaching staff at Meadowbrook High School where Sills played football.



One woman said her cousin dated him. Several others said they were in school with him, or their children were.



Quite a few had heard about this case, some from newspaper and TV coverage, and many from social media. Most said they could set it aside and be fair and impartial, but at least one said she probably could not.



The prosecution warned them this case deals with an alleged rape and kidnapping. They asked if anyone is likely to be extremely upset by that. One man raised his hand. He was questioned individually by the judge and lawyers.

Once a jury is seated, the trial will be held at the Guernsey County Courthouse.



It’s expected to last five days.

Sills is free on $25,000 dollars bond.