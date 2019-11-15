10th Cardiovascular Health Conference underway at Oglebay

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)
The Wheeling Hospital’s 10th annual Cardiovascular Health Conference is underway at the Glessner Auditorium.
This is open to Physicians, Physician Assistants, Perfusionists, Nurse Practitioners, ER Cardiac and critical care nurses, and respiratory Therapists.
Organizers say conferences like these are very important.
“First of all just to make it public, make people aware of what we can actually do. Secondly it’s a thing about medical literacy. Just try to get people aware of their own conditions and how to be compliant with their own treatments.”Howard Shackelford – Wheeling Hospital Surgeon
The event wraps up at 4 p.m.