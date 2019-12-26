11-year-old girl hospitalized, hit by stray bullet in Christmas Day shooting

CINCINNATI —A man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in which a stray bullet hit an 11-year-old girl in West Price Hill.

The shooting took place around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday along Gilsey Avenue, police said.

Police said gunshots were exchanged between two different parties. One of the bullets hit the girl.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child’s father, Nicolas Lopez, said the bullet went into his daughter’s side and required surgery. He said his daughter, Maria, is expected to remain in the hospital for a week.

“They told us that she lost a lot of blood. She might need some transfusions,” Lopez said, adding that he did not believe at first she had been shot.



“She was screaming when she got shot and I saw the blood. At first, I didn’t believe it, because she was still walking. She said, ‘Take me to the hospital,'” her father said. “She seemed tense about it and started screaming ‘I’m gonna die,'” he said.

Brian Castro, 18, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is expected to appear in court Thursday on one count of felonious assault.

“I mean, there’s families out here. It’s Christmas, man,” one witness said. “This little girl’s gonna suffer and so is her family. It’s just a terrible, terrible thing.”

The investigation is still ongoing