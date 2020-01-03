$12m awarded to women in fraudulent porn scheme

A San Diego judge has awarded 12.7 million dollars to a group of women who say they were coerced into filming pornography.

22 unnamed women filed the lawsuit against the website “girlsdoporn,” claiming the owners of the site deceived women in financial need.

Owners Michael James Pratt and Matthew Isaac Wolfe, along with porn actor Ruben Andre Garcia, were accused of using fraudulent practices, assuring models that their videos would never be posted online.

Despite these promises, the lawsuit says the defendants published the videos to their website and many popular free services.

A San Diego superior court judge awarded the women nearly nine-and-a-half million dollars in compensatory damages and over three million in punitive damages.

The owners of the website and two of its employees have also been charged in federal court with sex trafficking crimes in connection with the scheme.