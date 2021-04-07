$150 million broadband project coming to Belmont County

Details are still being worked out and the project would take about five years to complete.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) Larry Merry, Executive Director of the Belmont County Port Authority, announced today that his department is working on a 150 million dollar infrastructure project.

Once completed it would bring a fiber to home internet system to the county.

Merry says the Port Authority has entered into a preliminary understanding with Belmont Gig. They are a company that specializes in bringing high speed internet.

That could be a major factor in attracting new business. It would also bring the service to homes, schools and business.

“This is affecting families, affecting homes, affecting where people live. It’s going to give them world class service so that’s exciting for me personally.” Larry Merry. Executive Director, Belmont County Port Authority

Representatives from Belmont Gig say they are a private enterprise, so the county will not have any cost.

They say details are still being worked out and the project would take about five years to complete.