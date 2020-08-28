17-year-old facing charges in Marshall County for carrying AK-47 rifle

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) A 17-year-old male was stopped by police around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted walking on Eoff Street in north Benwood with a loaded AK-47 rifle according to law enforcement officials.
The officer took the gun but did not arrest the 17-year-old since he is a juvenile.
Police contacted the Marshall County prosecutor’s office and charges are pending against the juvenile.
No shots were fired and no threats were made.
- Lords Pantry Gives out Food for Free
- Showers ending then less humid Saturday
- YSS Offering Addiction Recovery Program for Teens
- United Way hopes to bring community together through giving with “Still United” campaign
- Thousands gather for march in Washington DC to fight racial inequality