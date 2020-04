WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

There was a stabbing on Pleasant Drive in the Dimmeydale neighborhood in Wheeling early Friday morning according to Officials.

Wheeling Police believe an argument started around 1:20 am involving two males.

The alleged victim was male and had several stab wounds and was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

As was the male suspect who also had other apparent injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate

