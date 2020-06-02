2 shot, 1 dead in late night Steubenville Shooting

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Two people were shot in Steubenville around 11:30 Monday night along Franklin Ave on the 600 block, west of the rail road tracks.

One person is dead the other is wounded and the condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and Steubenville Police are currently tracking down leads.

