2020 Beast Of The East Tournament canceled

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The 2020 “Beast of The East Tournament” is cancelled.

Officials made the decision based on the unprecedented circumstances with the COVID-19 situation.

Tournament officials added there are many logistical issues that must occur to operate a tournament of this size. Such things as the ability to attain teams, fields, umpires, and workers also added to the ongoing concerns with ensuring participant and fan safety.

Tournament officials are already planning for the 2021 tournament.

The 2020 Beast of the East Tournament was scheduled to be held July 2-5, 2020.