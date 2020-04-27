2020 Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic Tournament rescheduled

Wheeling, W.Va.(WTRF)- The 2020 Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic tournament has been rescheduled for September 5-6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which is held at the Crispin Golf Course at Oglebay, was originally scheduled to take place in June.

With the health and safety of the event’s participants, volunteers, and Oglebay staff being a top priority, the tournament committee made the decision to move the date of the tournament.

“Moving the tournament from its original date in June to September 5-6, will allow us time to fully prepare and conduct a quality charitable event,” said tournament director Dan Tennant. “Holding a golf tournament is always a challenge, but one that, when done correctly and in accordance with social distancing guidelines, already in place at Oglebay Park’s golf courses will allow this charitable event to meet its goals.”

“Together, we are facing a truly unprecedented situation. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting our communities, our businesses and our way of life,” said Bordas & Bordas Partner Scott Blass. “We did not want to have to cancel the tournament in its entirety, given the prestigious nature of the event and that it is the longest consistently running amateur tournament in the Eastern United States.”

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Oglebay Foundation and the Access to the Parks program. This program exists so that no Ohio County parent has to say “no,” and families can visit the park and enjoy the facilities free of charge.

“Bordas & Bordas is proud to be the sponsor of the tri-state’s oldest amateur golf tournament and we are looking forward to continuing the tradition in September,” said Blass.

For more information on the tournament please contact Dan Tennant at dtennant@krsm.net.