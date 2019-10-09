2nd Annual Night of Hope Gala set for mid October

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Second Annual Night of Hope Gala is coming up in just a few short weeks!

This event benefits the Refuge of Women in the Ohio Valley.

Which is a program that deals with the aftercare for women who have been trafficked and sexually exploited.

Organizers say this a great night for the family or for a just night out all for a great cause!

“Some of these are our live auction items that we are giving away. We have three Caribbean Vacations that we are going to be auctioning off. We have a weekend stay at snow shoe that we will auction off as well as some Chinese auction items that we will be doing that night as well.”

Theresa Golden – City Director

The event is Saturday October 19th at the St. Florian Hall.

Tickets per person are $50 and a table is $500.

For more information or if you wish to become a sponsor call 740-792-4374.

