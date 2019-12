BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

three people were sent to the hospital after a head on collision on Route 7 earlier Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say this happened around 2 PM, north of Powhatan Point and included two vehicles.

They say a Chevy Malibu went left of center and struck a Ford Escape head on.

Officials do believe drugs played a factor in this crash and an OVI was issued.

It is still under investigation at this time.

Stay with 7news for updates.