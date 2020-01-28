34th anniversary of challenger space shuttle tragedy

It’s been 34 years since the space shuttle challenger exploded after takeoff from Kennedy space center in Florida.
Tuesday marks the somber anniversary of that day — January 28th, 19-86 when challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.
All seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure that ignited the fuel tank.
