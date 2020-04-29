40-megawatt solar power farm coming to Northern Panhandle

A major investment project is coming to the northern panhandle which could alter the face of Weirton and the surrounding area for generations to come.

A 40 megawatt solar power farm is in the process of being built on Brown’s Island in Weirton.

River, rail, and highway are all major factors that will be enhanced with this project and several industrial sites, developers, and business manufacturers are interested in the site as well.

Frontier Group of Companies has already invested almost $80 million dollars into remediation, demolition, and more.

One Sun will be inputting nearly 120,000 solar panels which will provide clean energy to a large industrial plant and attract overall growth in the area.



This will bring thousands of jobs to the local economy, and enhance the GDP.

This is a major game-changer in the works with hundreds of millions of dollars likely generated in the years to come.

Completion for the solar site looks to be sometime in 2022 if all things go to plan at this time. ​