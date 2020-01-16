5 children removed from family home after allegedly being locked in cages

Five children have been removed from their home after it was discovered that their mother and grandparents had allegedly kept them locked in cages for an undetermined amount of time.

Alabama authorities were first alerted to a possible child abuse situation on Jan. 13 in Smiths Station, a city of about 20,000 people located in eastern Alabama’s Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators conducted a welfare check at the home and made contact with four children aged 3, 4, 10, and 11 years old. Investigators also discovered two cages made of wood with hasps and locks on them.

“[The] investigation revealed evidence that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions,” said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in a statement on social media.

A fifth child who is 8 months old was also discovered to live at the home but was not present at the time of the police investigation.

As a result of the investigation, all five of the children were removed from the home and the mother along with two of the children’s grandparents were arrested.

Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. She is being held on a $122,000 bond.

Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of tampering with evidence. She is being held on a $123,000 bond.

James H. Bond, 69, was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $122,000 bond.

Anybody with any further information or evidence is being asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.