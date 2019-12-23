600 gallons of oil spilled in waters off Galapagos Islands

Emergency teams in the Galapagos Islands are working to contain a 600-gallon oil spill.

The spill happened on san Cristóbal Island…after this cargo vessel overturned while being loaded with containers Sunday.

Watch as that crane collapses into the water… Causing the boat to capsize.

You can see men jumping off the boat into the water.

Scientists and environmentalists have gone to great lengths to protect the area… Which is part of a UNESCO world heritage site.

The coast guard announced it has activated an emergency plan to contain the oil spill.

There are no reports of injuries.