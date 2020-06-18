7-Eleven cancels 7-Eleven day; offers free Slurpee drink in July

(WTRF)- 7-Eleven day has been cancelled.

The convenience store, 7-Eleven, announced that it would be canceling its annual 7-Eleven Day—where customers get a free Slurpee—for the first time in almost 20 years due to “uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

7-Eleven Day comes each year on July 11 to celebrate the convenience store’s birthday by giving all customers a free Slurpee.

Fear not, 7-Eleven is still giving away a free Slurpee this summer!

All 33 million of the 7rewards loyalty app members , will receive one FREE MEDIUM Slurpee coupon in their account.

The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, allowing you the opportunity to treat yourself when it’s convenient for you.