7th annual Blood Drive in Martins Ferry urges people to donate

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Blood is in short supply and high demand during the coronavirus pandemic SO many people are teaming up to make sure the annual Blood Drive in Martins Ferry continues for the 7th year!
The Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, First Presbyterian Church, American Red Cross, and the Martins Ferry Recreational Center are doing everything they can to help.
A few things have changed due to COVID-1, one thing being your temperature will be taken outside the building 99.5 or above and above will be asked to leave.
“It’s very important. We always have a crisis, we always need blood, always need to keep stocked on blood, but in this time, this global pandemic is very much needed at this moment. For all blood types.”Pamala Chieffalo – Deacon at First Presbyterian Church
Again the Blood Drive is on Thursday May 28th from noon to 5:30.
To sign up call 1-800-RED-CROSS or got to redcrossblood.org.
