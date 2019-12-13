A dog was rescued after leash was caught in elevator door along with more great videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a woman who stole about $100,000 while pretending to be a psychic, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said 29-year-old Perlita Afancio-Balles is wanted for grand theft and obtaining money by false pretenses after victims reported Afancio-Balles represented herself as a psychic and promised to “bless” and double any amount of money given to her.