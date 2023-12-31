(WTRF) – If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks and you live in Ohio, you are in luck, because it is legal to do so in the state.

But there are some rules and limitations.

The law states that on New Year’s Eve, beginning at 4:00 p.m., Buckeye State residents can begin lighting them off. The law also covers New Year’s Day.

You can light them off legally from 12:00 am to 1:00 am for any New Year’s Eve party spillover and then again on New Year’s Day from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Only fireworks purchased in Ohio can be set off in Ohio.

You can set off the fireworks on your own property or on another person’s property with permission.

With the streetscape project consuming much of the downtown Wheeling area, Panhandle Restoration and Cleaning has announced its Conquer the Cones, Dine Downtown and Collect Cash campaign that could help you secure $1,000 in cash just for eating locally.

The promotion features 13 restaurants that are in the heart of the construction zones and if you eat at any of them you will receive a card to collect stamps on from the 13 restaurants just for dining at them.

If you collect 6 stamps on your card, you will be entered into a drawing to $1,000 in cash.

Once you collect 6 stamps you will receive a new card and you can continue to dine locally at other locations to try and receive another entry.

The winner will be announced April 1, 2024.

The first bar in the Ohio Valley is now trained and certified as a Safe Bar environment.

The staff at Jalapeno’s in New Martinsville has been trained to recognize the signs of alcohol-facilitated sexual assault as the perpetrator is preparing the groundwork.

The Safe Bar program is launched by the Sexual Assault Help Center to prevent assaults before they can happen.

“We did find that a lot of bartenders and people that serve alcohol do see this common thing take place over and over again. And I believe they felt at that time that they didn’t know what to do next in those particular situations. So, Safe Bars gives them exactly that.” ASHLEY CARPENTER | EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SEXUAL ASSAULT HELP CENTER

Safe Bars is a four-hour class given at the bar and At least 60 percent of the staff must attend for the bar to get certified.

A new outpatient health clinic with a focus on addiction recovery is opening their third location in Bridgeport, Ohio.

Next Wednesday starting at 9 a.m., Eagle Healthworks will open their doors to begin serving people in Belmont County and surrounding areas.

President, Dennis Eagleeye, says these clinics and the way they help people is personal to him, especially since he has overcome a battle with addiction.

“We do counseling for everybody. For people who require or need medication. We do prescribe medication for opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, we treat for stimulant use disorder, and any other substance abuse that may be. We are not a fly by night organization, we are fully certified with the state of Ohio mental health and addiction services. We are in the process of being fully certified with West Virginia as well.” DENNIS EAGLEEYE | PRESIDENT, EAGLE HEALTHWORKS

Eagle Healthworks prides itself on the ability to provide hepatitis c treatment that has a 100% cure rate.

