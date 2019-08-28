A special needs playground could become a reality for the area of Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A city resident brought up the plan to turn the North End ball field into a Miracle Field which is an all-inclusive park for people of all ages and abilities.

I think that in today’s world there seems to be more prevalent more common that you see folks and young people with special needs. And I think this is a great way to get people with special needs to interact with their parents and one another and have fun! Because many time these parks are not geared for people with wheel chairs or a handicap, some form physically and mentally as well Steubenville Mayor-Jerry Barilla

Paul Zuros who is a father of 3 boys, two of whom have special needs.

One of his sons has cerebral palsy, and his other has special sensory needs.

He says it would be so wonderful if they could experience normal kid things like everyone else.

I want them to feel that they are a part of, you know that they can do the things their brothers can do. So that’s really what I would like to see, and so we are really excited about this for sure. Just the opportunity for my son who is in a wheelchair to be able to climb up and go down the slide. It just warms my heart to just think of that Historic Fort Steuben Director of Operations-Paul Zuros

Ed Cousins works with individuals that have special needs says a park like this would be so awesome to see especially on a local level.

A park like this would mean wonders. You know what I mean because they don’t have many things to do and stuff like that. It will make them feel more independent and just have a lot of fun with each other you know Support Assistant-Ed Cousins

Mayor Barilla said there is a lot of work that will go into a project like this and a lot of things need to be approved but he says it’s a great idea and the need for it is strong in the area.

So far the Parks and Recreation Board have not taken any action on it.

But hopefully, at the next council meeting which is next month, they know whether this park will become a reality or not.

Many of which hope it does!