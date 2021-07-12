CANONSBURG, PA (WTRF) Authorities say a Weirton man is wanted for attempted homicide of his ex-girlfriend in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

According to court documents, a warrant is out for the arrest of Reginald Edward Quick.

Police say the victim, Patricia Purvey, had been shot once in the back after being called to Canonsburg Hospital.

Documents also state Purvey accused Quick of pointing a black handgun at her head and body while threatening to kill her at her house.

She said the gun went off when she pushed his arm away. Quick also faces other charges in the case including aggravated assault and attempted strangulation.