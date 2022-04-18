STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An adult and a toddler died after a house fire in Steubenville on Sunday.

Chief Carlo Capaldi with the Steubenville Fire Department says a 28-year-old female and 21-month-old male died.

A three-year-old male was life-flighted to Pittsburgh in serious but stable condition.

Chief Capaldi also told 7News the Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating.

The initial call was reported at 11:45 on Sunday morning at a home on Orchard Street in Steubenville.

Chief Capaldi said at the time that 13 people were in the structure at the time of the fire.

