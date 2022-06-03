WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF)-The fentanyl epidemic has swept across our state and nation. That’s why the Association for People Against Lethal Drugs, also known as APALD, rallied for change today in Weirton with supporters.

In the US alone, nearly 300 lives are reportedly lost to synthetic opioids every day. The CDC says drug-related deaths soared to a record of 93,000 in 2020. That’s 21,000 more than the year before.

That’s moved many to spread awareness nationally, including here in West Virginia.

“Fentanyl is everywhere. It’s more prevalent. It’s becoming more and more common place in any kind of street drug. It’s here. it’s in your community. It’s everywhere. Nobody’s immune.” Gwen Metallides, West Virginia Rally Coordinator

“I think that people don’t understand addiction unless it affects themselves or someone they care about. We here to try to offer resources at any point in their state of recovery. Addiction is a family disease, and it’s a community problem.” Gina Savinell, Northwood Crisis Unit

Along with West Virginia, 40 other states also rallied today in the fight against the fentanyl epidemic.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, you’re urged to call the Northwood Crisis Unit at (304) 217-3050 ext. 1. It’s available 24/7.