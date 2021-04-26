AG’s Urges Congress To Support Bill To Prevent School Shootings

Over 40 Attorney Generals are urging Congress to pass the EAGLES Act, a national program to prevent targeted school violence.

The legislation is named after the mascot of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed February 14th, 2018. The Act would expand the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) with a greater focus on school violence prevention.

“Our children must be in a learning environment that is free of fear and violence,” Yost said. “This federal legislation is another tool we can use to prevent violence that we see far too often.”

The Act’s safe school initiative contains research and training components, allows dissemination of evidence-based practices, and authorizes the NTAC to work with state and local officials to develop research and training. Click here to read the bill:

In the letter to the Chairs and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, the attorneys general write, “It is unfortunate we have to turn to the threat assessment expertise of the Secret Service in order to keep educators and students safe at school, but gun violence in schools has become all too commonplace.”