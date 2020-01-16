Ain’t she great, Betty White turns 98!

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 06: Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA — This Golden Girl gets another candle on her birthday cake.

Betty White is 98 years young, today!

The six-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine that the secret to a long life is to “accentuate the positive, not the negative.”

As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

White’s career has lasted more than seven decades with appearances on both the small and big screen.

There’s still one major item on White’s bucket list, meeting Robert Redford.

White says she tries to meet the actor every year, but has yet to do so.