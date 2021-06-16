Alex Mooney allegedly spent $1,900 in campaign money at Chick-fil-A; being investigated

(WTRF)- The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) is investigating West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney (R) for possible campaign finance violations.

Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call reports that Rep. Mooney improperly spent campaign funds for personal purposes

Roll Call said that documents, and a source familiar with the ethics office, suggest that Mooney had spent $49,000 from his congressional campaign fund on resorts, meals, car expenses and other personal purposes.

Also, the OCE is allegedly investigating expenditures made by the campaign at St. James Parish and St. Zita’s gift shop at the parish in Charles Town, W.Va., the lawmaker’s hometown.

It’s reported that Mooney’s campaign has spent over $19,000 since 2018 at St. James and St. Zita’s, according to campaign finance disclosures.

Mooney campaign allegedly spent over $6,100 on travel at resorts and hotels in West Virginia including Smoke Hole Caverns and Log Cabin Resort, Ace Adventure Resort and Canaan Valley Resort.

It’s also being reported that Mooney also spent more than $1,900 in campaign money at Chick-fil-A over the course of 53 transactions, many of which took place near his residence. Additionally, he spent more than $4,500 at Rooster’s Amish Shed on three equipment purchases in 2018.

If the OCE finds Mooney is guilty of the violations it can refer the matter the House Ethics Committee for further review.

The Ethics Committee can discipline members and determine whether a violation occurred.

The OCE did not respond to a request for comment to Roll Call