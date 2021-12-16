All remaining kidnapped Ohio missionaries freed

Workers ride out of the gate of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The religious group based in Ohio said that three more hostages were released on Sunday, while another 12 remain abducted in Haiti. The group provided no further details. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

OHIO (WTRF)-Haitian police confirms all missionaries abducted overseas are back home. The remaining 12 left behind were just released today.

Many of them are from Ohio.

We’ve been waiting 62 days for the return of all 17 missionaries.

The kidnappings happened in mid-October by a gang in Haiti. Some held hostage were children, including an 8-month-old. Although the gang demanded $17 million in ransom for the hostages, it’s unclear if any ransom was paid or how they were freed.

Meanwhile, senators couldn’t be any more happy everyone’s back home.

“It’s good news, obviously, for those families. We need to make sure they’re all safe and sound and that everyone’s healthy, and it’s a great time of year to get returned home for Christmas. This is the worse time to be away from home, so this is a good news story.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

Both Senators Bill Johnson and Rob Portman are also happy with the news.

Senator Portman says our prayers for their return have been answered, but he isn’t giving up on the kidnapping problem in Haiti.

Senator Portman says it’s all too common and will continue to press the administration to development a whole-of-government approach to address this problem.