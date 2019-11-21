Amazon announces deals, says Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22

Amazon will kick off its Black Friday sale on Friday, Nov. 22, as it offers deals on electronics, TVs, toys, clothing, Amazon devices and more.

Deals will run through Nov. 29. One-time deals will launch on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

Amazon is touting an array of discounts in several different departments. Here’s a look at some of the offers:

Echo and Echo Dot

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97

All-new Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

All-new Echo is $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Input is $20 off – just $14.99

Get the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug for just $54.98

Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks

Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost

Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $46.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Ring Doorbell and other electronics

Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $70 off – just $179.00

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for just $179.00

Get the all-new Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit and an Echo Dot for just $184.99

Get Amazon Smart Plug for just $4.99 when purchased with Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8, and Echo Show (2nd gen)

Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99

Kindle Fire 7 and Kids Edition products

All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for just $119.97

Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99

All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99

Electronics

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs

Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10

Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories

Video games

Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con

Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save on Xbox One

Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save up to 33% on Play Station 4 Slim 1TB bundle

Save on Oculus Rift S

Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories

Toys

Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)

Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer

Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House

Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen

Save up to 30% on select strategy games

Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel

Save up to 30% on select party games

Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings

Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers

Save on Hamilton Beach

Save up to 35% on Vitamix

Save on Nespresso

Save on Dash Appliances

Save up to 44% on KitchenAid

Save on Instant Pot

Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers

Save up to 25% on select mattresses

Save on Ashley Mattresses

Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets

Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220

Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro

Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet

Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick

Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S

Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661

Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave

Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir

Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums

Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena

Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector

Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper

Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister

Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron

Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System

Save up to 20% on Kidde products

Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans

Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools

Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools

Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit

Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker

Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler

You can find much more at Amazon.com/blackfriday.