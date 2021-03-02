Amazon Tweaks App Icon After Users Say It Looked Like A Hitler Mustache

(WTRF)- Amazon recently updated their smartphone app icon after users pointed out that they thought the old icon resembled a Hitler mustache.
“It’s not just a ripped scotch tape, it’s a ripped scotch tape that has a similar shape and is right on top of a smiling mouth. Looks like a happy little cardboard Adolf to me,” one person said on Twitter.
“We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step,” a company spokesperson told The Post in an email.
The update app icon still features neutral blue tape partially peeled back, without the jagged edge.