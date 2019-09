PENN HILLS, Pa.

Pennsylvania police have issued an Amber Alert for Penn Hills Police Department.

According to officials they are looking for 2-year-old female Malani Johnson.

She is believed to have been abducted by Sharena Nancy, a 25-year-old woman with black hair.

Nancy was driving a 2017 Toyota Prius with Pennsylvania license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penn Hills Police Department at 412-473-3705 or 911 immediately.