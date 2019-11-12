Animal advocates continue to push for new ordinance in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The fight over animal rights in Brooke County continues.

Local Animal Advocates say more needs to be done to protect pets in the county.

A public hearing was held on Tuesday with County Commissioners on a proposal aimed to do just that.

Advocates say this all started last year when a dog was tied to its crate in the dead of winter.

Now they want stricter laws to keep these animals safe.

“We’re fighting for the dogs that don’t get taken care of.” Carri Welsh – Advocate

That’s the sentiment of animal advocates in Brooke County right now.

Many of them say an ordinance like the one currently being considered is what the county needs to keep these animals safe.

“But if he has parameters and guidelines like that was spoken here then that would give some tools to the dog warden to work with.” Cindy Dobbs – Advocate

Carri Welsh has been an animal rights activist for more than 20 years.

She said a few things on the proposed ordinance had to do with weather restrictions on temperature, and leaving a dog tethered outside for more than nine hours at a time.

“We want the dogs to get some reprieve from the extreme weather and we also would like if the dogs are tied up most of the day that they have proper housing, access to fresh food and water. Just the basic basic things that dogs should be provided with.” Carri Welsh – Advocate

“And if you remember last winter it got into the negative 30’s. No dog is going to last out there. I don’t care what kind of dog.” Cindy Dobbs – Advocate

Advocates say they are crossing their fingers and hoping for the best, but they will never stop fighting for these animals.

Commissioners say they are going to take everything that was said under advisement when looking over the proposed ordinance and they are hopeful to have a decision by the next commission meeting.