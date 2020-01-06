Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
National Technology Day & other trending stories
Top Stories
Route 2 closed at Marshall/Wetzel Co. line, tractor trailer separated from cab
WV Budget shaping up as Legislative Session nears
Flu spreading earlier, faster in Ohio
Is your refrigerator running? They aren’t anymore at Reliable Appliance
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
No. 16 WVU, OK State look to rebound from Big 12 openers
Top Stories
The “Rat” reaches 50 years of scorebook keeping
Sunday Sit-Down with Dr. Gregory Merrick
Toledo Trips Up Nailers
Cancer Research Classic: Day 2 Early Games
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Route 2 closed at Marshall/Wetzel Co. line, tractor trailer separated from cab
Animals get a late Christmas feast and more great videos
Top News
by:
Taylor Long
Posted:
Jan 6, 2020 / 07:11 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2020 / 07:11 AM EST
video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
National Technology Day & other trending stories
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
The “Rat” reaches 50 years of scorebook keeping
Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing
WV native and former U.S. Marine returns to NASCAR
Irwin Family saves over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires
Last day to enjoy Oglebay’s Festival of Lights
Brady, Patriots suffer earliest postseason exit in 10 years
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather forecast
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
National Technology Day & other trending stories
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
The “Rat” reaches 50 years of scorebook keeping
Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing
Trending Stories
Animals get a late Christmas feast and more great videos
Extremists attack Kenya military base, 3 Americans killed
EMS worker dies after ambulance was struck by vehicle on I-70
Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing
US sends veteran firefighters to battle Australia wildfires
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News