Annual puppy bowl and more great videos

A Detroit man is recovering after a woman he was kissing bit off his tongue, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, and the man were engaged in a consensual kiss on January 28 when the incident occurred, police and prosecutors allege. She had asked him to not put his tongue in her mouth. When he did anyway, she bit it off, Prosecutor Eric J. Smith told CNN affiliate WXYZ.