Apple threatened to kick Facebook off app store over human trafficking; Reports say

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple threatened to remove Facebook from its App Store due to human trafficking.

‘Save the Children’ social media trend draws awareness against human trafficking

The threat came from a 2019 BBC report giving details of how human traffickers were using Facebook to sell victims.

Documents reportedly show a Facebook investigation team was tracking down a human trafficking market in the Middle East whose organizers were using Facebook’s services.

The Journal said employment agencies were promoting workers that were available unwillingly

The Wall Street Journal also discovered an internal memo that Facebook knew about human trafficking before the BBC pushed their investigation

The full report can be found here