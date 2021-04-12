April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

(WTRF) AAA is calling out those who use their phone behind the wheel of “driving in- text-icated.”

It’s part of their push for Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In 2019, over 3,000 people died in distracted driving crashes nationwide. One poll found that while 96 percent of very dangerous to text or email while driving, almost half admitted to doing so in the last month.

To stay safe, AAA recommends to secure your items, put away electronic distractions, and groom yourself before you leave the home.