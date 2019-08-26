ArcelorMittal lays off more than 100 employees

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

As of this week more than 100 employees in the Weirton area will be without a job.

Temporary layoffs have begun at ArcelorMittal.

What is odd about this situation is just earlier this year ArcelorMittal was looking to hire more employees.

So they went from wanting to hire to laying off within the course of a year.

Workers believe the cause of these lay offs are due to a dip in the tin business.

President of USW Local 2911 Mark Glyptis said he believes these layoffs are short term and they hope to get their workers back as soon as possible.

“We need them. We need them and they are the future. These kids have a career. I believe every single person has a career here that is presently employed and I believe in the not too distant future the company will be hiring some additional employees.” Mark Glyptis, President of USW Local 2911

Worse case Glyptis said are these layoffs go into the new year!

He believes ArcelorMittal is a long-term viable company but like any company they have their ups and downs.