Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident

Wheeling Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after a shots fired incident on Wheeling Island.

Officers were dispatched to a South Wabash Street apartment shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a disorderly suspect, and based on evidence found at the scene, were able to determine several gunshots were fired outside the residence.

No one was injured.



The suspect, Adam Armenta, 35 of Wheeling was arrested and is charged with wanton endangerment with a firearm.

He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by Wheeling PD.