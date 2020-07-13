Atlanta Braves won’t change name; will look into ‘tomahawk chop’

Atlanta, GA (WTRF)- The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday that they will not be changing their ‘Braves’ name but will look into the teams historic ‘tomahawk chop’ celebration.

In an email to season ticket holders, the organization said they have great respect and reverance for their name.

Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships with us do as well. We will always be the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves

Also, the email stated The Braves organization is working with an advisory group to look over their ‘chop’ celebration.

As it relates to the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group. The chop was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team and it continues to inspire our players on the field. With that in mind, we are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience. Atlanta Braves

The Braves organization said more information will provided in the coming weeks and months as they continue to inform their fans on our progress and activities.