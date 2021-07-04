Vet Voices

ATV fatality this weekend in W.Va.

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

Image License
Photo: Luis Dulanto
License Link

(WTRF) The West Virginia State Police reported that on Saturday, July 03, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Trooper T.P. Nicholson was dispatched to an ATV crash near the town of Masontown, Preston County, West Virginia. 

Upon arrival, Trooper Nicholson observed a two-passenger Polaris, RZR in the yard of the residence.

Trooper Nicholson also observed a deceased male identified as Jeremy Adili, age 35, of Albright, WV lying close to the residence.

A passenger who was involved in the crash was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Trooper Nicholson determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the ATV. It appeared the passenger was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter