Autism research bill signed into law by President Trump

Top News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

The “Autism Cares Act” was signed into law Monday by President Trump.

It provides 1-point-8 billion dollars in funding for autism programs at the centers for disease control and prevention, national institutes of health and health resources and services administration.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Chris Smith and Representative Mike Doyle.

The CDC says about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder…and it’s about 4 times more common among boys than girls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter