Local favorite; Avenue Eats destroyed after early morning fire

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Avenue Eats restaurant on Valley View Avenue in Wheeling is a total loss after an early morning fire destroyed the business. The Wheeling Fire Department received a call of a fire there around 5:01 a.m. Sunday morning.

7News spoke to the co-owner of Avenue Eats who said she was distressed by the loss of her business. The co-owner says she will reach out to 7News at a later time.

NOW: The Wheeling Fire Department is still on scene of Avenue Eats. Officials say thr building is a total loss. The call came in around 5:01 AM. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/x70RmKKyl3 — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) November 1, 2020

The Wheeling Fire Department released this statement:

Valley View Avenue Fire Investigation

Wheeling firefighters were called the scene of a structure fire just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Washington Avenue and Valley View Avenue in the Pleasanton neighborhood of Wheeling.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure and the roof area. The building housed the neighborhood eatery “Avenue Eats” and occupied residential apartments.

No one was hurt and the building is a complete loss.

Based on the initial findings, the fire appears to have started in the rear of the building, however fire investigators have not yet determined a cause and are in the early stages of their investigative work.

ALERT: fire at the corner of Washington Ave & Valley View Ave. Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/ayHk2fWXpQ — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) November 1, 2020

