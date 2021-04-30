Baby missing from Guernsey County, mother may have fled with her

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 30, 2021, there have been 2,715,379 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,128 total cases and 2,679 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Ohio County.