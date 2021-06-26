Check it out before it’s gone! Back Home Festival making a BIG comeback this weekend.

Countdown to the 4th of July

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- If you’re looking for fun things to do this summer, well you’re in luck. Festivals are back at it again!

Today is the third and final day of the Back Home Festival in downtown New Martinsville.

“It’s a beautiful day in New Martinsville. Supposed to be beautiful tomorrow for the last day.” Ruth Fluharty, festival attendee

“If you’ve not seen it, you’ve got to give it a shot.” Tom Pennell, festival attendee

On a sunny weekend, Back Home Festival is making a big return that even the organizers behind the event couldn’t wait for.

“It’s just nice to be around people again. I mean we need each other. The world needs each other, and we’re getting to do things like this again.” Robby Parsons, executive director of the Wetzel County Convention and visitors Bureau

It’s the fourth year of this.

After a year off with COVID, a lot of people turned up by the thousands from all over the world. Organizers say at least 37 states and three countries were represented, and then some.

“We’re hoping to generate about 20,000 people over three days.” Robby Parsons, executive director of the Wetzel County Convention and visitors Bureau

It’s a three-day affair: full of camping, vendors of all kinds, food, jewelry. tie-dye, and something for everyone.

“I love walking down the streets and seeing all the vendors and stuff, it’s wonderful.” Amy Star, festival attendee

“It’s to see the different qualities of everything… like the gems, the dream catchers, all of it. I love it.” Stephanie Nolam, festival attendee

And to top it off there’s incredible music performed by Grammy award winners. Sam Bush, Melvin Seals, and JGB all are headlining. Other performers include Saxsquatch, Ezra, and The Reletivs.

“The music we have is top notch, and you don’t see that anywhere for free, and it’s happening right here in the Ohio Valley.” Robby Parsons, executive director of the Wetzel County Convention and visitors Bureau

The crowd this festival attracts is a big part of the experience, and the impact that leaves on the community is huge.

“It’s a boom for our community, and it’s just a wonderful thing all around.” Robby Parsons, executive director of the Wetzel County Convention and visitors Bureau

Ever since the festival kicked off its first event, organizers says Wetzel County has been number one in direct tourism spending increase. They’ve increased tourism spending by over 100%.

But, without all their support, organizers say none of that would’ve come true.

“We have a great cast of characters who work all year round to put this on, and it’s very nice to see you when it turns out like this.” Robby Parsons, executive director of the Wetzel County Convention and visitors Bureau

If you’d like to check out the festival, it’s all free.