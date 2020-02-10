Burgettstown, PA (WTRF)- Backstreet’s back, alright!
Global pop boy band, the Backstreet Boys, will be bringing their DNA World Tour to the Ohio valley area.
The Backstreet Boys will be performing at S&T Music Park (formally known as Star Lake Amphitheater and Post Gazzete Pavilion) on Friday, July 24.
Tickets go on sale Valentine’s Day, Fri 2/14 at noon.
Get more info here: http://bit.ly/39nlKy2
The concert is part of the Bordas and Bordas Concert Series.
