Burgettstown, PA (WTRF)- Backstreet’s back, alright!

Global pop boy band, the Backstreet Boys, will be bringing their DNA World Tour to the Ohio valley area.

The Backstreet Boys will be performing at S&T Music Park (formally known as Star Lake Amphitheater and Post Gazzete Pavilion) on Friday, July 24.

Tickets go on sale Valentine’s Day, Fri 2/14 at noon.

Get more info here: http://bit.ly/39nlKy2

The concert is part of the Bordas and Bordas Concert Series.

